Parsippany Resident Landon Weiss Graduates from Virginia Tech

PARSIPPANY — Landon Weiss, a proud Parsippany resident, has officially joined the ranks of Virginia Tech’s Class of 2026, earning his degree from the Blacksburg, Virginia university this spring.

Landon Weiss at Virginia Tech’s Spring 2026 commencement.

Weiss celebrated his milestone at Lane Stadium — home of the Hokies — where he posed for photos on the field in his cap and gown, marking the end of his college journey with a fitting tribute to the university he called home for four years.

Weiss at Lane Stadium — Home of the Hokies — following Virginia Tech’s Spring 2026 commencement ceremony.

Virginia Tech held its Spring 2026 commencement ceremonies between May 9 and May 16, with the University Commencement taking place on May 15 at Lane Stadium. The university welcomed thousands of graduates and their families for the landmark occasion.

Congratulations to Landon Weiss and all members of the Virginia Tech Class of 2026!