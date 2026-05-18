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Parsippany Resident Landon Weiss Graduates from Virginia Tech

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Landon Weiss, a proud Parsippany resident, has officially joined the ranks of Virginia Tech’s Class of 2026, earning his degree from the Blacksburg, Virginia university this spring.

Landon Weiss at Virginia Tech graduation
Landon Weiss at Virginia Tech’s Spring 2026 commencement.

Weiss celebrated his milestone at Lane Stadium — home of the Hokies — where he posed for photos on the field in his cap and gown, marking the end of his college journey with a fitting tribute to the university he called home for four years.

Landon Weiss at Lane Stadium, Home of the Hokies
Weiss at Lane Stadium — Home of the Hokies — following Virginia Tech’s Spring 2026 commencement ceremony.

Virginia Tech held its Spring 2026 commencement ceremonies between May 9 and May 16, with the University Commencement taking place on May 15 at Lane Stadium. The university welcomed thousands of graduates and their families for the landmark occasion.

Congratulations to Landon Weiss and all members of the Virginia Tech Class of 2026!

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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