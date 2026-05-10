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Letter to the Editor: Taxes Pay Now or Pay Later

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Dear Editor:

A basic financial principle is that you can’t spend more than you earn in business, government or personally. It’s unsustainable.

But in an effort to keep taxes artificially low, the town for more than a decade has maintained a structural deficit, spending more than it earned to cover its daily operating expenses and using utility surpluses, reserves and leveraging debt instead of collecting enough revenue to cover those expenses.

The result of those long term budget decisions by elected representatives has created a perpetual cycle of higher deficits, debt and interest costs.

Increased debt directly results in higher interest payments, which takes up a larger portion of the budget leaving less funds for services and infrastructure projects.

The federal government spending cuts, tariffs and inflation and an estimated $700,000 less revenue from the 1515 PILOT agreement made this year’s budget even more challenging and likely added more than 1% to the tax increase.

Given the challenges, the CFO and the Business Administrator delivered a fiscally responsible budget that addresses

  • Immediate critical issues
  • aligns with long-term objectives
  • sets a path for financial stability

Beginning to address the structural deficit now helps ensure going forward tax rates will remain more stable. Continuing another year of ignoring the deficit will only lead to much higher costs for residents later.

Janice McCarthy

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Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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