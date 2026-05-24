Four Democrats Vie for 11th Congressional District Nomination in June 2 Primary

PARSIPPANY — Congresswoman Analilia Mejia will face three challengers in the Democratic primary election on Tuesday, June 2, marking the third election in just five months for the 11th Congressional District seat.

Mejia won a special election earlier this year following the resignation of Mikie Sherrill, who stepped down in January after being elected governor of New Jersey.

Seeking the Democratic nomination alongside Mejia are former Morristown Mayor Donald Cresitello, Montville resident Joseph Lewis, and Chatham Borough Councilman Justin Strickland.

The winner of the Democratic primary will advance to the general election on Tuesday, November 3, where they will face Joe Hathaway, who is running unopposed in the Republican primary, for a full two-year term in Congress.

New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District includes communities throughout Morris County and portions of Essex and Passaic counties. Major municipalities in the district include Parsippany-Troy Hills, Morristown, Randolph, Montville, Denville, Rockaway Township, Chatham Township, Chatham Borough, Livingston, West Orange, Montclair, Verona, Caldwell, Wayne, and Little Falls, among others. The district is considered one of New Jersey’s most politically competitive congressional districts and represents a diverse mix of suburban communities.