Letter to the Editor: Preserving Community, Safety, and Housing Access in Parsippany

Dear Editor:

This is a plea to the Township Council and the Zoning Board of Adjustment to review existing zoning ordinances—particularly bulk requirements such as lot coverage and setbacks—to ensure that new construction aligns with the scale of the surrounding neighborhood and to move away from routine variance approvals that enable the demolition of modest, single-family homes in favor of oversized, out-of-character development.



Lake Parsippany has historically been made up of modest, attainable homes that were thoughtfully scaled to complement both the lot and the surrounding neighborhood. Today, these homes are being demolished at an alarming rate. What replaces them are often out-of-scale houses that occupy a disproportionate share of the property, reducing or eliminating backyard space and bringing structures much closer to neighboring homes. Where there was once privacy and space between homes, there is now increasing crowding and inconsistency in scale. This shift fundamentally alters not only the appearance of the neighborhood but the way it functions.



A related concern is the trend of building larger homes by maximizing indoor living space, often at the expense of practical features like garages, driveways, and usable outdoor areas. While this may increase profits, it frequently results in insufficient on-site parking. As a result, more cars end up on the street, placing added strain on roads and the surrounding neighborhood.



Children can no longer ride their bikes freely, and many now walk to school amid fast-moving traffic and obstructed sightlines. While some suggest that street parking slows traffic, that has not been my experience. Cars continue to speed, and many drivers do not adhere to basic right-of-way rules when navigating streets narrowed by parked vehicles. The hazards are increasing, not improving.



Beyond safety, there is a broader concern: the loss of housing diversity and affordability. Homes in the $500,000–$600,000 range are increasingly being purchased solely to be torn down, limiting opportunities for middle- and working-class families to enter the community. Historically, these homes attracted first-time buyers who put down roots and actively participated in sustaining Lake Parsippany, with the lake serving as a central part of daily life. As this housing stock disappears, so too does the social and cultural fabric that once defined the lake community. The lake—once the heart of the community—has suffered socially and environmentally.



Compounding this issue, some of these large homes function more like rental apartments. This further exacerbates parking congestion and strains infrastructure. These outcomes are not incidental; they are predictable results of the variances being approved.



Parsippany is not lacking stately, broad-acre communities developed for large, center-hall colonial homes. Many neighborhoods in town were designed with wider lots, longer driveways, and ample parking capacity. Lake Parsippany was not. Why, then, does the Zoning Board continue to approve variances that systematically dismantle one of the town’s most historically working-class, community-oriented neighborhoods?



A thriving community depends on a balanced mix of housing types, price points, and household sizes. The continued approval of teardown-driven variances is eroding that balance and accelerating displacement—losses that cannot be reversed once this housing stock is gone. The Board should consider the cumulative impact of these decisions, not just individual applications, and prioritize neighborhood character, safety, and housing affordability. Zoning decisions should be grounded in sound planning and infrastructure—not tailored to specific demographics.

Bridget Cazzetto





