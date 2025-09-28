Sunday, September 28, 2025
HomeLocal NewsParsippany-Troy Hills Township Hosts Spooktacular Trunk or Treat Event! 🎃
Local News

Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Hosts Spooktacular Trunk or Treat Event! 🎃

This free event will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 25
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
42

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY  — Get ready for a spooky and fun-filled evening as the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills invites everyone to its Trunk or Treat event! It promises to be a spooktacular gathering, scheduled for Saturday, October 25, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at Smith Field, come rain or shine.

A Community Endeavor 🕸️

The township is calling upon residents, local organizations, and businesses to come together to make this event a resounding success for the children. Attendees are encouraged to go with their vehicles decorated in festive and spooky themes. For those preferring a stationary setup, eight-foot tables will be available for displaying treats.

Registration and Contributions 🦇

Registration is mandatory for those setting up trunks or tables, ensuring a well-organized and smooth-running event.

Children attending are required to contribute one bag of factory-sealed candy or a sealed bag of non-food treats with at least 50 wrapped pieces, ensuring a safe and enjoyable treat collection for everyone. There’s no admission fee, making it a fun, accessible event for all families in the township.

Trunk & Table Registration 🍬

To register your trunk or table click here.

Join the Frightful Fun 🌟

This event is not just about treats; it’s about community bonding, fun, and creating delightful memories. So, gear up with your spookiest decorations and join the township in making this Halloween a memorable one for the children! Food trucks and a Pumpkin Patch, too!

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Durga Puja 2025: A Cultural Extravaganza in Parsippany
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »