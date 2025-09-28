Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Hosts Spooktacular Trunk or Treat Event! 🎃

PARSIPPANY — Get ready for a spooky and fun-filled evening as the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills invites everyone to its Trunk or Treat event! It promises to be a spooktacular gathering, scheduled for Saturday, October 25, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at Smith Field, come rain or shine.

A Community Endeavor 🕸️

The township is calling upon residents, local organizations, and businesses to come together to make this event a resounding success for the children. Attendees are encouraged to go with their vehicles decorated in festive and spooky themes. For those preferring a stationary setup, eight-foot tables will be available for displaying treats.

Registration and Contributions 🦇

Registration is mandatory for those setting up trunks or tables, ensuring a well-organized and smooth-running event.

Children attending are required to contribute one bag of factory-sealed candy or a sealed bag of non-food treats with at least 50 wrapped pieces, ensuring a safe and enjoyable treat collection for everyone. There’s no admission fee, making it a fun, accessible event for all families in the township.

Trunk & Table Registration 🍬

To register your trunk or table click here.

Join the Frightful Fun 🌟

This event is not just about treats; it’s about community bonding, fun, and creating delightful memories. So, gear up with your spookiest decorations and join the township in making this Halloween a memorable one for the children! Food trucks and a Pumpkin Patch, too!