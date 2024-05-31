4,000 Attend Parsippany Memorial Day Parade to Remember and Celebrate Heroes

PARSIPPANY — Despite the looming threat of rain, the skies held clear as the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills hosted a vibrant Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27th, along North Beverwyck Road in Lake Hiawatha. The event drew 4,000 spectators who gathered to honor the memory of American soldiers lost in combat.
The Memorial Day parade is a longstanding tradition in the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills, offering a sense of continuity and connection to the past. These parades are a cherished ritual that bridges current generations with those who have come before, preserving the memory of the brave individuals who have served our country.
Emceed by Dr. Phil Santiago, the parade featured a variety of participants, including VFW Post 10184 and American Legion Post 249, who led the procession. All of Parsippany’s Fire Departments and Emergency Services and the Parsippany High and Parsippany Hills High Schools Marching Bands were in attendance. The parade included Girl Scouts, various civic organizations, bands, and jugglers marching from Katherine Drive to Condit Avenue.
“It turned out to be a great day for a parade,” remarked Mayor Barberio. “It is important to remember and celebrate the lives of all the brave men and women who served this country and made the ultimate sacrifice. We owe them our freedom and our many opportunities here in America.” The parade was not just a tribute but a vibrant community celebration, underscoring the importance of unity and remembrance on Memorial Day.
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.