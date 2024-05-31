4,000 Attend Parsippany Memorial Day Parade to Remember and Celebrate Heroes

PARSIPPANY — Despite the looming threat of rain, the skies held clear as the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills hosted a vibrant Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27th, along North Beverwyck Road in Lake Hiawatha. The event drew 4,000 spectators who gathered to honor the memory of American soldiers lost in combat.

Parsippany District 5 Fire Department

The Memorial Day parade is a longstanding tradition in the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills, offering a sense of continuity and connection to the past. These parades are a cherished ritual that bridges current generations with those who have come before, preserving the memory of the brave individuals who have served our country.

VFW Post 10184 and American Legion Post 249, who led the procession

Emceed by Dr. Phil Santiago, the parade featured a variety of participants, including VFW Post 10184 and American Legion Post 249, who led the procession. All of Parsippany’s Fire Departments and Emergency Services and the Parsippany High and Parsippany Hills High Schools Marching Bands were in attendance. The parade included Girl Scouts, various civic organizations, bands, and jugglers marching from Katherine Drive to Condit Avenue.

Jugglers add a touch of entertainment as they march in the Parsippany-Troy Hills Memorial Day Parade, captivating the crowd with their impressive skills.

“It turned out to be a great day for a parade,” remarked Mayor Barberio. “It is important to remember and celebrate the lives of all the brave men and women who served this country and made the ultimate sacrifice. We owe them our freedom and our many opportunities here in America.” The parade was not just a tribute but a vibrant community celebration, underscoring the importance of unity and remembrance on Memorial Day.

Local residents lining North Beverwyck Road, showing their support and honoring fallen heroes at the Parsippany-Troy Hills Memorial Day Parade

Council President Paul Carifi, Jr., met with residents at the Parsippany-Troy Hills Memorial Day Parade, engaging with the community and honoring the memory of fallen heroes.

Former Council President Michael dePierro rode the golf cart during the Parsippany-Troy Hills Memorial Day Parade, greeting spectators and participating in the community tribute.

The Parsippany Hills High School Band performed at the Parsippany-Troy Hills Memorial Day Parade, adding a spirited musical tribute.

Morris County Commissioner Thomas Mastrangelo and Parsippany resident Rajendar Dichpally attended the Parsippany-Troy Hills Memorial Day Parade, joining the community to honor fallen heroes.

Army trucks rolling down North Beverwyck Road during the Parsippany-Troy Hills Memorial Day Parade serve as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by our armed forces.

Funny Books participating in the Parsippany-Troy Hills Memorial Day Parade, bringing smiles and laughter to the spectators with their whimsical and entertaining presence.

The Knights of Columbus, Parsippany Council 3680, marching proudly in the Parsippany-Troy Hills Memorial Day Parade, demonstrating their commitment to community service and honoring those who have served our country.

Clowns bringing joy and laughter to the Parsippany-Troy Hills Memorial Day Parade, delighting spectators of all ages with their colorful costumes and playful antics.

Of course, the proud volunteers of the Parsippany Ambulance Squad, participating in the Memorial Day Parade and showcasing their unwavering commitment to serving the community.

The Rockaway Neck Volunteer First Aid Squad participating in the Parsippany-Troy Hills Memorial Day Parade, showcasing their dedication to serving the community and honoring those who have sacrificed for our country.

Members of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Rotary Club participating in the Memorial Day Parade, demonstrating their commitment to community service and honoring the memory of fallen heroes.

Members of the Womans Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills participating in the Memorial Day Parade, demonstrating their commitment to community service and honoring the memory of fallen heroes.

The Parsippany High School Marching Band performing at the Parsippany-Troy Hills Memorial Day Parade, filling the air with music as they honor the memory of our fallen heroes.

Adorable Lacey Anderson rides in the Rescue and Recovery truck during the Parsippany-Troy Hills Memorial Day Parade, bringing smiles to the faces of spectators.

Parsippany High School Band

Parsippany’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) participating in the Memorial Day Parade, exemplifying their dedication to keeping the community safe and prepared.

Smiling members of Parsippany’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) participating in the Memorial Day Parade, exemplifying their dedication to keeping the community safe and prepared.

Girl Scout Troop 98272 marching proudly in the Parsippany-Troy Hills Memorial Day Parade, representing the spirit of service and community involvement.

Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling waves at the crowd during the Parsippany-Troy Hills Memorial Day Parade, engaging with the community and honoring the memory of fallen heroes.

Councilman Justin Musella draws a crowd during the Parsippany-Troy Hills Memorial Day Parade, engaging with residents and honoring the memory of fallen heroes.