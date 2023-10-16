Letter to the Editor: Re-elect Humane Leaders: Voice for Voiceless

Dear Editor:

Every day, elected officials make choices that determine the fate of animals. Only some choose to use their voices to speak for the voiceless.

Morris County is home to a dedicated, dynamic delegation of legislators who consistently fight to protect animals. Those who care about animals in the Garden State should vote to re-elect Senators Anthony Bucco, John McKeon, and Kristin Corrado, as well as Assemblymembers Michelle Matsikoudis, Aura Dunn, Christian Barranco, and Brian Bergen. Each has stood up for a variety of key animal protection issues, such as this year’s landmark ban on the crates used to cruelly confine mother pigs and calves raised for veal; the new law to prohibit the sale of cosmetics tested painfully on animals; and beyond.

It says a lot about a candidate and the way they perceive animals. They are fighting for the chance to change policies, and if they don’t even consider using their positions to address animal cruelty…this gives us an idea of their other values, too.

Animals only win when humane candidates do, like Senators Anthony Bucco, John McKeon, and Kristin Corrado, as well as Assemblymembers Michelle Matsikoudis, Aura Dunn, Christian Barranco, and Brian Bergen. I hope you’ll join me in supporting their re-election to the New Jersey Senate and Assembly.

Bill Massi

