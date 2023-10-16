Make Money While Supporting Democracy: Poll Workers Needed

MORRIS COUNTY — Your community needs you! By staffing a polling location, you will:

Earn $300 for working on Election Day and $21.44 per hour on in-person Early Voting days.

See our great democracy in action, firsthand, and enjoy the feeling that comes with contributing to your local community, your state, and your country.

Be a part of your democracy – become a Poll Worker! Poll Workers are trained to aid voters on Election Day, guide them through the voting process, and answer any questions voters have. They are a vital part of every election!

Residents of all ages, including college and High School students, are encouraged to apply.

Click here to apply.