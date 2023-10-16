Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Make Money While Supporting Democracy: Poll Workers Needed

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — Your community needs you! By staffing a polling location, you will:

  • Earn $300 for working on Election Day and $21.44 per hour on in-person Early Voting days.
  • See our great democracy in action, firsthand, and enjoy the feeling that comes with contributing to your local community, your state, and your country.

Be a part of your democracy – become a Poll Worker! Poll Workers are trained to aid voters on Election Day, guide them through the voting process, and answer any questions voters have. They are a vital part of every election!

Residents of all ages, including college and High School students, are encouraged to apply.

Click here to apply.

Previous article
Letter to the Editor: Re-elect Humane Leaders: Voice for Voiceless
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
