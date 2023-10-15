Local Leaders Rally Behind Carifi, Kandil, and McGrath in Parsippany Fundraiser

PARSIPPANY — Despite the bustling schedule of other Morris County events, the fundraiser for Paul Carifi, Jr., Adam Kandil, and Matthew McGrath attracted a distinguished gathering of Morris County dignitaries and loyal friends, all united in their fervent support for the trio’s upcoming election campaign for the Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council.
In a spirited showdown during the Primary election, Councilman Paul Carifi, Jr., Adam Kandil, and Matt McGrath emerged as the triumphant contenders, securing their place as the standard-bearers for their party. The passionate support of their constituents and their unwavering dedication to the community propelled them to victory.
Now, as the leaves begin to change and the days grow shorter, a new chapter in the political saga of Parsippany-Troy Hills unfolds. With the General election on the horizon, these three candidates find themselves at the crossroads of opportunity and responsibility.
Standing opposite them in the upcoming General election are challengers, Judy Hernandez, Bernard Clarkin, and Matt Kavanagh, each with their unique visions and passionate supporters.
The stage is set for an intense and spirited battle, where the voices of the people will ultimately shape the future of Parsippany-Troy Hills. As the cool breeze of autumn sweeps through the town, the anticipation of change and progress hangs in the air, promising a vibrant and engaging election season ahead.
