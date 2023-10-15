Local Leaders Rally Behind Carifi, Kandil, and McGrath in Parsippany Fundraiser

PARSIPPANY — Despite the bustling schedule of other Morris County events, the fundraiser for Paul Carifi, Jr., Adam Kandil, and Matthew McGrath attracted a distinguished gathering of Morris County dignitaries and loyal friends, all united in their fervent support for the trio’s upcoming election campaign for the Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council.

Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi, Amanda McGrath, Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President Loretta Gragnani, Assemblyman Jay Webber, and Robert Quinn proudly displayed their unwavering support for the candidates, underlining the unity and commitment within the Parsippany-Troy Hills community.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella, Council President Loretta Gragnani, and Davey Willans stood together, emphasizing the solidarity and dedication within the Parsippany-Troy Hills upcoming Council Election.

The event also welcomed Santosh Pedi, Former Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce, and Parsippany resident Raj Dichpally, all of whom added to the gathering’s significance with their presence.

Bill Spadea, the host of the morning show on 101.5 and the anchor of Chasing News, engaged attendees in a lively discussion about New Jersey politics during the Team Carifi fundraiser, providing valuable insights and fostering informed discourse among the participants.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Paul Carifi, Jr., took the podium to address the enthusiastic supporters gathered at the fundraiser. Having served on the Parsippany Township Council since 2011, Paul passionately seeks re-election for his next term. His dedication to serving the public and assisting residents and families throughout the town shines through his active involvement in various volunteer activities. Paul’s unwavering commitment has earned him numerous awards and commendations, cementing his status as a dedicated public servant and advocate for the community.

Council Candidate Adam Kandil, a devoted husband and father of four wonderful children, boasts a lifelong connection to Parsippany as a native who was both born and raised in the town. Adam’s educational journey led him through Parsippany High School, where he proudly graduated as part of the Class of 2002. Continuing his pursuit of knowledge, he went on to become an alumnus of Rutgers School of Engineering in 2006, where he even had the honor of serving as the captain of the Rutgers Soccer Team, showcasing his leadership and commitment to excellence.

Council Candidate Adam Kandil, Morris County Commissioner Tom Mastrangelo, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Paul Carifi, Jr. were among the attendees at Knoll West County Club during the fundraising event.

Matt McGrath, a loving husband and devoted father of four, has dedicated many years to coaching and mentoring the youth of Parsippany, wholeheartedly supporting local youth sports initiatives. Together with his wife Amanda, they share a commitment to providing their children with every opportunity to flourish within the Parsippany community, actively participating in various school-based and community events. As a first-time candidate for the Parsippany Town Council, Matt’s primary focus revolves around the mission to strengthen Parsippany’s foundation, all while maintaining fiscal responsibility to ensure the town’s prosperity and well-being. His passion for community and family values make him a promising candidate dedicated to the town’s betterment.

Councilman Paul Carifi, Jr., and Councilman Justin Musella, joined forces in a united front, demonstrating their commitment to working together for the betterment of their community.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Patrolman Dave Cavaliere and Bill Spadea were just a couple of the many distinguished guests at the fundraiser, demonstrating their unwavering support for the candidates and the community.

Delores dePierro, accompanied by Former Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce and Matthew McGrath, along with Carl Burwell, stood united, symbolizing a spirit of unity and common purpose, while sharing a touching and heartwarming moment.

All smiles radiated from AnnMarie Ferrara, Attorney Michael Lavery, and Dr. Metha, capturing a moment of joy and camaraderie at the event.

In a spirited showdown during the Primary election, Councilman Paul Carifi, Jr., Adam Kandil, and Matt McGrath emerged as the triumphant contenders, securing their place as the standard-bearers for their party. The passionate support of their constituents and their unwavering dedication to the community propelled them to victory.

Now, as the leaves begin to change and the days grow shorter, a new chapter in the political saga of Parsippany-Troy Hills unfolds. With the General election on the horizon, these three candidates find themselves at the crossroads of opportunity and responsibility.

Standing opposite them in the upcoming General election are challengers, Judy Hernandez, Bernard Clarkin, and Matt Kavanagh, each with their unique visions and passionate supporters.

The stage is set for an intense and spirited battle, where the voices of the people will ultimately shape the future of Parsippany-Troy Hills. As the cool breeze of autumn sweeps through the town, the anticipation of change and progress hangs in the air, promising a vibrant and engaging election season ahead.