Letters to the editor

Letter to the Editor: Concerns Rise Over Mayor Barberio’s Behavior

Dear Editor:

What is happening to Mayor Barberio and is it time for Parsippany residents to become concerned? 

At the Tuesday, October 3, Parsippany-Troy Hills Council meeting, the Mayor became increasingly, belligerent, bullying, and frequently incoherent. Repeating himself several times in just a matter of minutes, he made angry and false accusations against Councilman Justin Musella and two Parsippany employees whom he thought were going to speak negatively about him during the public portion of the Council meeting. As it turns out his accusation against Mr. Musella was completely false and only one Parsippany employee spoke and his tone was both respectful and free of any of the vitriol the Mayor was so afraid of.   

Of some interest was Mayor Barberio’s claim that he ran a sanitation company. (In the past Mayor Barberio has refused to provide information about his employment prior to becoming Mayor as well as continuing to remain silent about his educational background). 

Also of note is the Mayor’s repeated references to his relatively short stint as the part-time Municipal Administrator in Tewksbury (population 5,788) and Lebanon (1,666)  which he claims makes him uniquely qualified to manage the complex financial and labor issues facing Parsippany (population 52,265).  Come on Mr. Mayor your complete fumbling and bumbling of the last two budget processes certainly undermines that claim. 

So maybe it’s time for an intervention by his enablers on the Council who looked somewhat uncomfortable and embarrassed by the Mayor’s most recent nonsensical ramblings and rantings. And maybe it’s time for Parsippany residents to take notice and begin to think of  Mayoral alternatives as they did when they voted Mr. Barberio out of office the last time around.

Bob Crawford

