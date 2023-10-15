A Night of Emotion and Insight: ‘Black Friday’ Unveils Its Gripping Tale

PARSIPPANY — The stage is set for an upcoming event that promises to be an unforgettable night of drama and introspection as the curtains prepare to rise on “Black Friday,” a powerful play by Michael O’Hagan. In a world filled with stereotypes, military experiences, and emotionally fraught relationships, the audience is about to embark on a journey that will leave them both moved and contemplative.

The story unfolds in the harsh and unforgiving backdrop of a remote military checkpoint in Iraq. Airman Brendan Donohue, portrayed by the talented Douglas McLaughlin, is a young and impulsive wiseass, eager to prove himself on the battlefield. His counterpart, Staff Sgt. Shannon Hoffman, played by the formidable Dave Murgittroyd, is a senior-ranking female teammate who has seen it all and is not one to tolerate Brendan’s brashness.

Trapped together on assignment as security forces defenders, their lives are about to take a dramatic turn. The audience watches with bated breath as a reluctant antagonist enters the picture, setting off a chain of tragic and unexpected events that will test the characters to their very core.

“Black Friday” is not a play for the faint of heart; it is a gripping exploration of the human experience. With a perfect blend of dark humor, intense interpersonal dynamics, and a palpable sense of high stakes, the play delves deep into the complexities of identity, prejudice, and the enduring scars of war.

Under the expert direction of Lauren Moran, the cast brings these complex characters to life. Lilli Markey and Lizzy Raine add depth and dimension to the storyline, creating a riveting ensemble that leaves the audience hanging on to every word and gesture.

But “Black Friday” is more than just a theatrical experience; it is an opportunity to give back to those who have sacrificed so much. All proceeds from the performance will be donated to the Elks Army of Hope, a noble organization dedicated to supporting veterans and their families.

As the final curtain falls and the applause reverberates through the theater, it is evident that “Black Friday” has made a profound impact. It is a story of courage, redemption, and the enduring human spirit—a story that will resonate with all who have the privilege of witnessing it.

Directed by Lauren Moran; Starring Douglas McLaughlin, Dave Murgittroyd, Lilli Markey, and Lizzy Raine.

“Black Friday” will premiere on Sunday, November 12, at 3:00 p.m. at Parsippany Playhouse, 1130 Knoll Road, Parsippany. Suggested donation of $20.00. Proceeds for this performance will be donated to Elks Army of Hope.

For those who wish to be part of this emotional journey, the ticket link is readily available, and reservations can be made by emailing lomotionlive@gmail.com. or by clicking here.

“Black Friday” is not just a play; it is an invitation to explore the depths of human emotion and understanding, and an opportunity to support a worthy cause while doing so. Don’t miss this upcoming event that promises to be a night of emotion and insight.

About Army of Hope: “The work of the committee through your donations, has helped many soldiers and families from losing heat in the winter, being removed from housing, and many other daily survival needs. We support job fairs to help the many veterans and soldiers get jobs as they return to civilian life or just get back on their feet. They need our help in so many ways”.

Comments

Comments