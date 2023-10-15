Sunday, October 15, 2023
Explore the Enchantment of North Beverwyck Road: A Tale of Delights Awaits

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
The Friends of Lake Hiawatha Transform the Gazebo with Scarecrows and Haystacks
PARSIPPANY — Embracing the delightful tradition of enchanting North Beverwyck Road, the warm-hearted business owners gathered to adorn the exteriors of their establishments with whimsical fall decorations.

Smiling scarecrows, cozy haystacks, swaying corn stalks, radiant mums, and an array of other endearing embellishments came together to joyfully celebrate the arrival of the enchanting autumn season.

As daylight waned and the stars began to twinkle, these charming decorations whispered tales of friendly gatherings, where laughter echoed in the crisp autumn air, and the spirit of togetherness flourished in the heartwarming season.

Dairy at Lake Hiawatha: A Sweet Oasis in the Heart of North Beverwyck – Savor Homemade Pumpkin Ice Cream or Your Favorite Flavors!”
Landmark Florist: Where Floral Dreams Blossom
Shear Perfection Hair Salon: Transforming You with Dazzling Makeovers
Parsippany Cuts Staff Proudly Showcases Charming Fall Decorations
Mr. Skelton Takes Center Stage with the Parsippany Cuts Sign
Autumn Magic: North Beverwyck Road Merchants Adorned with Fall Decorations
Pumpkins Galore at Kabab Paradise: Proudly Representing Parsippany
Unity Bank Transforms with Scarecrows, Pumpkins, and Hay Decorations
Indulge in an unforgettable dining experience as you savor a delectable lunch or dinner amidst the captivating ambiance of Bosphorus, where the enchanting fall decorations transport you to a world of seasonal delight.
Chase Bank Welcomes You with a Cheerful Display of Mums, Pumpkins, and Hay Stacks
Embrace the Fall Spirit at Joe’s Village Cleaners with an Abundance of Decorations

As you embark on a twilight journey along the enchanting North Beverwyck Road, whether you’re indulging in a delightful scoop of pumpkin ice cream at the Dairy of Lake Hiawatha, savoring the exquisite flavors of Afghanistan at Kabab Paradise, entrusting your locks to the talented hands of Parsippany Cuts, or exploring the floral wonders of Landmark Florist, an array of exciting experiences awaits you.

Amidst this captivating parade of wonders, don’t let the bewitching Unity Bank elude your gaze. Within its newly remodeled branch, secrets of grandeur and mystique await discovery, as their decorations weave a spellbinding tale that beckons you to linger in the enchanting realm of Lake Hiawatha.

Established in April 2011, “The Friends of Lake Hiawatha” emerged as a non-profit organization driven by a singular mission: to elevate the aesthetics of the Lake Hiawatha business area and foster a stronger sense of community within the neighborhood.

One of the hallmark events orchestrated by “The Friends of Lake Hiawatha” is the highly anticipated Winterfest, a cherished gathering held annually on Saturday, December 9. This event has garnered widespread popularity among both children and parents alike. Santa Claus himself makes a grand entrance, arriving in splendid style aboard the Lake Hiawatha fire truck, graciously aided by volunteer firefighters.

Once Santa takes his seat in the charming Gazebo, children are treated to a heartwarming visit. Thanks to Santa’s diligent elves, each child receives a sweet candy cane and a ticket to participate in the organization’s annual raffle. While eagerly awaiting their turn with Santa, the little ones savor hot chocolate and cookies while being serenaded by the festive sounds of holiday music. As the evening draws to a close, “The Friends of Lake Hiawatha” host a thrilling raffle, awarding ten-inch girls’ and boys’ bicycles to two fortunate winners, adding an extra dose of excitement to the festivities.

The present custodians of this noble organization, Antoinette Piccolo-Simmons, and John Pascarella, remain dedicated to the ongoing enhancement of Beverwyck Road and the provision of community-oriented activities. Their commitment ensures that the spirit of camaraderie and the beautification of the neighborhood continue to flourish.

