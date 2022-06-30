Abby Matheis Becomes Parsippany’s Latest Mayor

PARSIPPANY — Abby Matheis became Parsippany’s Latest Mayor on Thursday, June 30.

Mayor James Barberio issued a certificate proclaim “Abby Matheis” Mayor for a Day.

Abby was greeted at Parsippany’s Town Hall by members of the Parsippany Police Department as she walked in with Mayor James Barberio.

Once in Town Hall she entered the Mayor’s Office and took a seat at the executive empire.

Then she had to get to work. She called a meeting with all of Parsippany’s department heads to give her an update on Parsippany’s happenings. The good news is no one was terminated today during the meeting.

After the meeting she attended lunch at Gourmet Cafe.

Abby is a student at Central Middle School.

Related

Comments

Comments