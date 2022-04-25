Local Officials Observe Iftar with Muslim Community

PARSIPPANY — Mayor James Barberio, Councilman Justin Musella, Council President Michael dePierro, Councilman Frank Neglia, Morris County Commissioner Director Tayfun Selen. Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Clerk Khaled Madin joined the local Muslim community of Islamic Community Cultural Center (ICCC) for breaking the fast.

Iftar is one of the religious observances of Ramadan, and is often done as a community, with Muslim people gathering to break their fast together. The meal is taken just after the call to the Maghrib prayer, which is around sunset.

Parsippany is very lucky to call home to many diverse groups, each with their own unique cultures and traditions.

Ramadan began at sundown Saturday, April 2 – marking the annual month in which Muslims from around the world refrain from eating or drinking (yes – even water) from sunrise to sunset.

Because the Islamic year operates on a lunar calendar, Ramadan occurs at a different time each year. While different sects start their month of fasting at different times, this year, it will generally take place from April 2 to May 2. It concludes with Eid al-Fitr, a celebration to commemorate the end of fasting. The holiday is marked by special Eid prayers, gift exchanging, charity and, of course, a feast.

Ramadan is not just about fasting, though. It’s about strengthening one’s relationship with God, doing good for others and connecting with the community. For many Muslims, this year represents the first opportunity since the onset of the pandemic to return to mosque for evening prayers and to break their fast among family, friends and community.

Islamic Community Cultural Center (ICCC) is located at 879 South Beverwyck Road.