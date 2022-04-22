Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills to Celebrate Arbor Day

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Residents are welcome to join the Township’s annual Arbor Day Ceremony.

The Ceremony is on Friday, April 29 at 10:00 a.m. at 1001 Parsippany Boulevard.

Arbor Day (from the Latin arbor, meaning tree) is a holiday in which individuals and groups are encouraged to plant and care for trees. Today, many countries observe such a holiday. Though usually observed in the spring, the date varies, depending on climate and suitable planting season.

This year Arbor Day is celebrated on Friday, April 29.

The first American Arbor Day was originated in Nebraska City, Nebraska, United States by J. Sterling Morton. On April 10, 1872, an estimated one million trees were planted in Nebraska.

Birdsey Northrop of Connecticut was responsible for globalizing it when he visited Japan in 1883 and delivered his Arbor Day and Village Improvement message. In that same year, the American Forestry Association made Northrop the Chairman of the committee to campaign for Arbor Day nationwide. He also brought his enthusiasm for Arbor Day to Australia, Canada, and Europe.