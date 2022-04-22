Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department is taking back unwanted prescription drugs Saturday, April 30 between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. in front of the Harmon Face Values Store, 3189 Route 46, located in the Morris Hills Shopping Center.

The U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) coordinates Operation Take Back semi-annually. During Take Back Days, law enforcement at the state, county, and local levels run prescription-drug dropoff locations throughout the nation.

Other Morris County locations include:

Wegmans (34 Sylvan Way, Hanover)

ShopRite of Greater Morristown (178 East Hanover Avenue, Cedar Knolls)

Stop & Shop (245 Littleton Road, Morris Plains)

Ridgedale Middle School (71 Ridgedale Avenue, Florham Park)

CVS (471 Main Street, Chatham)

CVS (641 Shunpike Road, Chatham Township)

Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and Sheriff James M. Gannon praised Operation Take Back.

“This operation has proven to be extraordinarily successful in helping to prevent the misuse of addictive pharmaceutical drugs,” they said in a joint statement. “The partnership of the prosecutor’s and sheriff’s Offices, in coordination with our municipal police departments and local governments, have proven to be an effective team to lead this most worthy effort.”