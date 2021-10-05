Harmonium Chamber Singers Present “Choral Cosmos”

MORRIS COUNTY — It is with great pride and anticipation that Harmonium Choral Society opens its 42nd season on Saturday, October 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Grace Church in Madison and Sunday, October 24 at 3:00 p.m. at Morrow Memorial United Methodist Church in Maplewood. This is the first of four subscription concerts and the first Harmonium live performance since March of 2020. The highly acclaimed 25-member Chamber Singers will perform Choral Cosmos, a charmingly eclectic program that includes Russian works from Taneyev, jazz, modern composers Mari Esabel Valverde, Melissa Dunphy and Tarik O’Regan, and Renaissance works from Palestrina to Francesca Caccini.

Come and enjoy the concert; we are sure you will return for the rest of the season with the full 100-member ensemble. Both season subscriptions and tickets to Choral Cosmos may be purchased by clicking here. Click here for more information or to make a donation. Harmonium is committed to making its subscription concerts accessible and safe for all concertgoers; accessibility information for each venue is available on the ticketing website.

All of our singers are vaccinated and we will be following the science for safety protocols all year. Please make sure to check our website harmonium.org for changing requirements of each venue.

Funding has been made possible in part by Morris Arts through the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.

Harmonium Choral Society, based in Morris County, is one of New Jersey’s leading choral arts organizations. The 100-voice choral society has been recognized for its musical excellence and innovative programming and has commissioned and premiered works by Amanda Harberg, Matthew Harris, Elliot Z. Levine, Harmonium’s composers-in-residence Mark Miller, and Martin Sedek, and others.

Directed by Dr. Anne J. Matlack of Madison, Harmonium’s season consists of four subscription concerts normally held in December, March, April, and June, as well as numerous special events and partnerships. Harmonium, known for its eclectic programming, choral excellence, and community spirit, sponsors commissions and musicianship workshops, as well as an outreach chorus that performs in schools, nursing homes, and other venues. Harmonium sponsors an annual High School Student Choral Composition Contest, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this season. This innovative program won the prestigious Chorus America Education and Outreach Award. Harmonium has toured internationally to England and Wales, Eastern Europe, Northern Italy, Spain and Portugal, Greece and Turkey, and most recently the Baltics in the summer of 2016. A tour of the Balkans is planned for the summer of 2022.

