Mayor Soriano Signs Sustainable Jersey Gold Pledge in Energy

PARSIPPANY — Mayor Michael Soriano signed the Sustainable Jersey Gold Pledge in Energy joining 12 other mayors in the state to sign onto the pledge. Sponsored by Sustainable Jersey and the National League of Cities, the Gold Pledge hopes to solve the crisis of global warming through new green initiatives and modifying current practices. As part of the pledge, Sustainable Jersey will partner with the township to provide clear guidance and meaningful resources to help achieve sustainability goals.

“Our citizen Green Team, along with our administration has done tremendous work to bring the issues of sustainability and environmental protection to the forefront in Parsippany,” said Mayor Michael Soriano. “In pledging to continue our Township’s movement towards sustainable practices, Parsippany’s demonstrating its stature as a regional leader on these important issues.”

“Mayor Soriano signing the Gold Pledge emphasizes his forward-looking vision to protect the citizens of Parsippany and the environment for Parsippany and the surrounding areas,” said Matt Kavanagh, Co-Chair of the Parsippany Green Team. “His support and the support of the town council is enabling program success of the Parsippany Green Team’s objectives to recertify with Sustainable Jersey which is targeting Bronze in 2021.”

The Gold Star Standard in Energy is a challenging mix of concrete actions and performance standards. Municipalities that achieve the standards align with a clear trajectory to solving the climate crisis on a local level.

Among these initiatives, the Gold Pledge seeks to:

– Reduce municipal carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions.

– Increase renewable energy capabilities.

– Improve energy affordability.

– Decrease environmental waste output.

– Improve infrastructure repair and development.

– Improve the health of residents and the community as a whole by eliminating environmentally harmful activities and improving air quality.

New Jersey’s Global Warming Response Act calls for an 80% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from 2006 levels by the year 2050. To meet this target, New Jersey will have to reduce GHG emissions at a rate of 3.6% per year, every year. Aligning with Sustainable Jersey’s Gold Pledge in Energy will put Parsippany on the path toward meeting these expectations.

Division heads from departments throughout Parsippany spoke about the importance and impact the Gold standards will have on daily life in Parsippany, as well as how each will work to achieve these goals: Department of Public Works, Engineering, and Water & Sewer, to name a few.

In addition, The Parsippany Green Team discussed how they’ll assist in addressing the needs of residents, and act as a conduit for local input and civic engagement on the many benchmarks needed to achieve these goals in the township.

“The Gold Star in Energy is the highest credential in the Sustainable Jersey program and Parsippany is working hard to achieve this milestone by 2023 and to achieve net-zero carbon by 2030,” said Kavanagh. “Sustainable Jersey objectives benefit the residents and businesses of the town but also indirectly ensure a more sustainable environment for the surrounding areas and NJ at large.”

For more information on Sustainable Jersey and the Gold Pledge in Energy click here. To contact the Parsippany Green Team click here.

