Boonton Township Police Arrest Bank Robber from Parsippany

BOONTON TOWNSHIP — On December 31, 2020, members of the Boonton Township Police Department assisted the NYPD Major Case Squad and the NYPD/FBI Joint Bank Robbery/Violent Crimes Task Force, with the arrest of George Martin, 31, of Parsippany on an outstanding criminal warrant for bank robberies he conducted in New York City.

An investigation by the Boonton Township Police Detective Bureau determined that Mr. Martin was staying at various residences in Morris County including a residence within the Township.

A joint effort with the NYPD was put together and Mr. Martin was located and placed under arrest without incident. He is being lodged at the Morris County Correctional Facility pending extradition to New York.

Comments

Comments