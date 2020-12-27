Sherrill Statement on Suspected Russian Hack

PARSIPPANY — Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) released the following statement:

“From the minute I entered Congress, I’ve taken every possible opportunity to push our government to address the threat posed by Russia’s malign activities. I’ve formed a bipartisan working group, I’ve worked with my colleagues on the Armed Services Committee, and I’ve taken my case to the White House Situation Room, all with the goal of confronting Russian aggression. Time and again, I’ve been met with political stonewalling from this administration. We have asked for answers, begged for action, and plainly told administration officials that Russia was trying to infiltrate our government.

“When I was in the Navy, I worked with the Commander of Naval Forces in Europe to address Russia’s threats. I’ve partnered with our allies in Europe and liaised with the Russian military. One thing is extremely clear to me: this administration has not taken this threat seriously, with disastrous results. This most recent cyberattack by hackers with alleged ties to the Russian government shows that while the Trump administration is busy courting Putin’s approval, the Russian intelligence community is busy attacking our most sensitive networks. Put simply — this President’s permissiveness and willful lack of action are serious national security threats that have left us vulnerable to one of the most pervasive cyber attacks in our country’s history.”

