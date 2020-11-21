Letter to the Editor: 500 Apartments at the Dialogic Building Redevelopment is too much for Taxpayers

Dear Editor:

Michael Soriano’s Town Hall remains in active negotiations to allow a PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) program usher in the redevelopment of the old Dialogic Building along Route 10.

Parsippany taxpayers simply can’t afford a deal that will finance the developers’ desires to build 500 apartments, inundate local traffic, overwhelm our school district with more children, and further stress municipal resources – all without proof that the financial benefits for the township outweigh the aforementioned detriments to the township.

Furthermore, Parsippany taxpayers have not been provided any independent financial analysis to determine if this program protects the township Interests over those of the property developers. Parsippany residents expect and deserve to have their elected officials perform due diligence in a public and transparent fashion and explain their position prior to their binding vote. Nothing thus far gives us peace of mind this is actually occurring.

While long-term tax abatement programs can be useful in attracting development and enhancing blighted areas in municipalities, this administration, unfortunately, has failed —once again— to explain how this clear financial windfall for the developer will not ultimately hurt Parsippany-Troy Hills residents, business owners, and community alike.

We expect and demand better service, dedication, and oversight from our elected officials. Who is looking out for us?

Mayoral Candidate

Louis Valori

