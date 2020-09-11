Matthew DeVitto Announces his Candidacy for Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Board of Education member Matthew DeVitto announces his candidacy for re-election to the board. Here is his statement:

My name is Matthew DeVitto and I am first on the ballot for re-election to the Board of Education.

I am a life-long New Jersey resident and has been a resident of Parsippany in the Lake Intervale section since December of 2014.

One of the reasons we moved to Parsippany was because we enjoyed living here previously in Lake Hiawatha and in addition, the good ratings of the township’s public schools.

My wife Christine and I have three children ages 14, nine, and nine attending the Township Schools.

I have had the honor of serving on the Board of Education for the past three years. During my term, I have served on the Transportation, Buildings and Grounds, Sports, Communications, Personnel, and Policy committees.

I have been a network engineer for 21 years with FIS Global, a financial services company. I feel today’s children need a good grasp of today’s modern technology to further many of today’s academic goals.

I am active in intramural sports in town coaching with the Parsippany Soccer Club and Par-Troy West Little League baseball. I do see the value of extracurricular activities to supplement our children’s academic education.

I am looking for your vote this election. #1 on the ballot, Matthew DeVitto for Parsippany Board of Education.

