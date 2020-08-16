28-Year-Old Man Charged with Human Trafficking, Sexual Assault, Promoting Prostitution, Criminal Coercion & Terroristic Threats

PARSIPPANY — Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp, Acting Chief of Investigations Christoph Kimker and Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department Chief Andrew Miller, announce the arrest of Mcquacy Goodridge, 28, West Orange.

Goodridge has been charged with four counts of Human Trafficking, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:13-8(a), crimes of the first degree; Sexual Assault, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2c(1), a crime of the second degree; Promoting Prostitution, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:34-1(b)(2), a crime of the third degree; Criminal Coercion, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:13-5a(1), a crime of the third degree; and Terroristic Threats, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-3(a), a crime of the third degree.

It is alleged that between March 2019 and August 15, 2020, this defendant forced the 31-year-old female victim to engage in acts of prostitution.

The defendant is alleged to have transported the victim to different locations within Morris County to have her engage in acts of prostitution, and he collected the money received after the sexual acts were completed.

The victim stated that over the course of the past year, the defendant emotionally and verbally abused her, and threatened physical harm.

The victim also disclosed that on August 15, 2020, at a Parsippany-Troy Hills Township hotel, the defendant threatened to harm her and her family if she did not get additional clients, and forcibly engaged in an act of sexual penetration with her.

The defendant has been charged by warrant-complaint and is currently lodged at the Morris County Correctional Facility in accordance with Criminal Justice Reform.

Prosecutor Knapp would like to thank the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment and Major Crimes Units, the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit and Emergency Response Team, whose efforts contributed to the investigation of the matter.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is encouraged to call Det. Martyna Ruminska of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at (973) 285-6303 or the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department at (973) 263-4300.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

