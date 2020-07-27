Get Saucy with Applebee’s® This National Chicken Wing Day

PARSIPPANY — Calling all wing lovers! This Wednesday, July 29, is all about you with the arrival of National Chicken Wing Day. To make sure you celebrate in style, Applebee’s® is offering guests a Buy One, Get One Free for To Go, or Delivery on any of our mouth-watering wing options in honor of National Chicken Wing Day. Valid for online orders only, you can head to Applebees.com or order via the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google) for Carside To Go® or Applebee’s Delivery® where available*. But you better get to it quickly, because the offer is for one day only.

You heard that right – that’s two orders of wings for the price of one! Choose two orders of boneless, two orders of bone-in – or one order of each. Plus, whether it’s for To Go or Delivery, we got you covered – just add your choice of wings to your cart and enter the coupon code WINGDAY at checkout. Applebee’s wings are served with ranch dressing and celery on the side and are tossed in your choice of mouthwatering sauce – Classic Hot Buffalo, Sweet Asian Chili, or Honey BBQ. And you can customize sauce by wing order. So guests could get an order of Boneless Wings in Classic Hot Buffalo and one of Double Crunch Bone-In Wings in Sweet Asian Chili, or even two orders of Boneless Wings with one in Honey BBQ and the other in Classic Hot Buffalo. The choice is yours!

“We know that for real wing fans, every day is chicken wing day, but we are excited to give our guests an excuse to celebrate our most popular menu item,” said Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee’s. “And with two times the wings for the price of one, you can’t beat this deal!”

While this deal is for Delivery and To-Go only, if you are planning a visit to your neighborhood Applebee’s restaurant, more details on Applebee’s safety-first dining experience can be found by clicking here. To find your local restaurant click here.

*Offer valid only on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, until 11:59 p.m. EST, excluding taxes and fees. Not valid for dine-in or through third-party delivery marketplaces. Limit one per person. Account sign-up required. Fees, taxes, and gratuity apply. All deliveries subject to availability.

Comments

Comments