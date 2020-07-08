Becchi Officially Declared Winner of the Republican Nomination for the 11th Congressional District

PARSIPPANY — Rosemary Becchi was officially declared the winner of the Republican nomination for the 11th Congressional District of New Jersey. Upon receiving the nomination, she released the following statement:

First and foremost, I want to thank the people of New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District who have supported my campaign and trusted me with your vote in this primary. I am humbled by the support, time, money, and effort that people from across the district have put forward to help us in our campaign. I am honored to be the Republican party nominee for Congress in New Jersey’s 11th District.

This is the first step towards returning our District to a Representative who will be a Representative of the People – not a rubber stamp for Nancy Pelosi’s liberal agenda. Someone who will represent New Jersey families and not the liberal Democrat elites.

From now until November 3rd and beyond I will keep fighting for the people of New Jersey- for our small business owners and employees, our first responders, our police officers who feel underrepresented in Congress right now, and our families. Somehow, the people of the 11th District have become secondary to the liberal left agenda. I will make sure the voices of the people of our district are heard in this election and in the halls of Congress.

I will work to get the economy going again for New Jersey families, create more good jobs, and make New Jersey affordable so that generations of New Jerseyans can afford to stay in their home state.

My plans are straightforward, I intend to bring my experience and my unyielding desire to serve and help people to advance an agenda that will move our economy forward, rebuild trust with your Representative in Washington, and put people over hyper-partisan politics.

I am grateful for the support that has allowed my campaign to advance to this point. Thank you to the voters, my staff, and most importantly – my family of without whom none of this would be possible.”

