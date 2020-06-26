Mimi Letts Dedication at Veterans Park Gazebo

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will be dedicating the Gazebo in Veteran’s Park to Mayor Marceil “Mimi” Letts on Tuesday, July 7 at 11:00 a.m.

The event is open to the public, but admission is that you must wear a mask. We hope you can join us for this important celebration.

For additional questions please call (973) 263-4262.

Letts, a Democrat, served three terms in office, twice winning re-election in what at the time was a solidly Republican town. As the leader of Morris County’s largest municipality, she also carried a loud voice in county and state politics.

Mimi Letts won a special election in 1994 to complete the fourth term of former Republican Mayor Frank Priore, who was convicted earlier that year of federal racketeering charges. He was first replaced by Township Council President William Clark, then by the council-appointed Joseph Weisberg. Letts did not run for a fourth term, leaving office in 2005.

Letts served on the township Planning Board, was president of the board of directors of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Senior Citizen Housing Corp., served on the Zoning Board of Adjustment, and was a member of the Parsippany Historical Society and the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany. She was also a member of the New Jersey Highlands Council and Morris Tomorrow.

Letts continued her public service after she left office, remained active in politics, frequently attended meetings, and participated in charitable causes including the Kiwanis serving as President (2014-2015) and the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills.

