No New Positive COVID-19 Cases Reported in Parsippany in 24 Hours

PARSIPPANY — The County of Morris has identified the number of presumptive positive cases in Parsippany-Troy Hills at 748 individuals. It is also reported there are a total of 80 deaths in Parsippany-Troy Hills related to COVID-19.

Morris County has risen to 6,437 presumptively tested positive cases. A total of 622 deaths have been reported in Morris County. In New Jersey, a total of 162,530 presumptively tested positive cases with a total of 11,970 deaths.

The County of Morris, in partnership with Atlantic Health, is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the County College of Morris, Center Grove Road, Randolph, NJ 07869, in parking lot 1.

In order to be tested, you MUST

have a COVID-19 test prescription from your healthcare provider

read and accept the consent form

have an appointment

Click here to sign up for an appointment online.

Additional testing sites: Click here to download a list of known sites in Morris County (as of June 4) that are providing the Swab Test (SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR), which is the “gold standard” test to determine if you have COVID-19. These are in addition to the county testing site at CCM. There may be other locations in the county offering the swab test. Residents are strongly encouraged to first speak with their primary healthcare provider prior to being tested.

The NJDOH/State COVID-19 site also has a test site locator and provides a tool for self-assessment, instructions, and information on the types of tests, including issues with serology, or antibody tests. (Click here to access the site)

Morris County COVID-19 Cases

Note: Case numbers are updated in the afternoons on Monday-Friday. For statewide numbers, visit the State of NJ COVID-19 Dashboard.

Cumulative COVID-19 Cases (as of 3:22 p.m., June 4) Municipality 5/27 5/28 5/29 6/1 6/2 6/3 6/4 Town of Boonton 101 101 101 101 101 101 101 Township of Boonton 94 95 95 95 101 101 101 Borough of Butler 88 89 90 91 91 91 91 Borough of Chatham 55 55 54 57 57 57 57 Township of Chatham 122 125 127 128 128 127 128 Borough of Chester 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 Township of Chester 43 43 43 43 43 43 43 Township of Denville 152 152 152 152 160 160 160 Town of Dover 660 660 661 662 661 663 663 Township of East Hanover 133 133 133 133 133 133 133 Borough of Florham Park 124 125 125 126 128 128 128 Township of Hanover 179 179 179 177 177 177 177 Township of Harding 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 Township of Jefferson 212 214 214 215 215 216 218 Borough of Kinnelon 69 69 69 69 69 69 69 Borough of Lincoln Park 334 337 339 341 341 343 343 Township of Long Hill 45 45 45 45 45 45 45 Borough of Madison 131 130 132 132 132 132 132 Borough of Mendham 66 65 65 66 66 67 67 Township of Mendham 39 39 39 37 39 39 39 Township of Mine Hill 61 62 62 66 66 66 67 Township of Montville 216 216 217 219 219 222 222 Borough of Morris Plains 59 59 56 56 62 62 62 Township of Morris 281 281 281 281 281 281 281 Town of Morristown 533 536 541 563 564 564 565 Borough of Mount Arlington 45 45 46 47 47 47 47 Township of Mount Olive 254 252 255 256 256 257 257 Borough of Mountain Lakes 20 20 20 20 20 20 20 Borough of Netcong 29 29 29 29 29 29 29 Township of Parsippany 741 744 746 747 747 748 748 Township of Pequannock 200 200 200 201 201 202 203 Township of Randolph 264 263 264 267 268 274 274 Borough of Riverdale 38 38 39 40 40 40 40 Borough of Rockaway 96 96 97 97 98 98 98 Township of Rockaway 237 239 239 239 241 241 241 Township of Roxbury 244 244 245 249 249 248 249 Borough of Victory Gardens 33 33 33 33 33 33 33 Township of Washington 115 115 117 119 119 119 119 Borough of Wharton 153 152 152 153 153 155 156 TOTALS 6297 6311 6333 6385 6411 6429 6437

The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system.

Please note the following limitations and provisos related to the data above:

COVID-19-related deaths are not included in this data. Visit the State of NJ COVID-19 Dashboard for a summary of death totals.

Pursuant to HIPAA, specific identifying health information of persons testing positive or who have passed due to the virus will not be released.

Data reflects COVID-19 positive cases on dates and times indicated; some cases may be pending and are not yet entered.

Data may not include cases with incomplete or incorrect street addresses or PO boxes. Such cases require additional investigation by local health officials.

Figures do not include persons under quarantine/isolation due to exposure and who have not tested positive.

The numbers, especially higher numbers, do not necessarily reflect community spread in a specific town. Various factors may be related to high numbers, such as increased testing and facilities with high-risk populations.

This data should not be used to gauge if heightened precautions are needed in specific towns. Social distancing, hand hygiene, and preventive steps must be followed at all times regardless of the number of cases in a municipality.

