No New Positive COVID-19 Cases Reported in Parsippany in 24 Hours

PARSIPPANY — The County of Morris has identified the number of presumptive positive cases in Parsippany-Troy Hills at 748 individuals. It is also reported there are a total of 80 deaths in Parsippany-Troy Hills related to COVID-19.
Morris County has risen to 6,437 presumptively tested positive cases. A total of 622 deaths have been reported in Morris County. In New Jersey, a total of 162,530 presumptively tested positive cases with a total of 11,970 deaths.
The County of Morris, in partnership with Atlantic Health, is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the County College of Morris, Center Grove Road, Randolph, NJ 07869, in parking lot 1.
In order to be tested, you MUST
- have a COVID-19 test prescription from your healthcare provider
- read and accept the consent form
- have an appointment
Click here to sign up for an appointment online.
Additional testing sites: Click here to download a list of known sites in Morris County (as of June 4) that are providing the Swab Test (SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR), which is the “gold standard” test to determine if you have COVID-19. These are in addition to the county testing site at CCM. There may be other locations in the county offering the swab test. Residents are strongly encouraged to first speak with their primary healthcare provider prior to being tested.
The NJDOH/State COVID-19 site also has a test site locator and provides a tool for self-assessment, instructions, and information on the types of tests, including issues with serology, or antibody tests. (Click here to access the site)
Morris County COVID-19 Cases
Note: Case numbers are updated in the afternoons on Monday-Friday. For statewide numbers, visit the State of NJ COVID-19 Dashboard.
|Municipality
|5/27
|5/28
|5/29
|6/1
|6/2
|6/3
|6/4
|Town of Boonton
|101
|101
|101
|101
|101
|101
|101
|Township of Boonton
|94
|95
|95
|95
|101
|101
|101
|Borough of Butler
|88
|89
|90
|91
|91
|91
|91
|Borough of Chatham
|55
|55
|54
|57
|57
|57
|57
|Township of Chatham
|122
|125
|127
|128
|128
|127
|128
|Borough of Chester
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Township of Chester
|43
|43
|43
|43
|43
|43
|43
|Township of Denville
|152
|152
|152
|152
|160
|160
|160
|Town of Dover
|660
|660
|661
|662
|661
|663
|663
|Township of East Hanover
|133
|133
|133
|133
|133
|133
|133
|Borough of Florham Park
|124
|125
|125
|126
|128
|128
|128
|Township of Hanover
|179
|179
|179
|177
|177
|177
|177
|Township of Harding
|24
|24
|24
|24
|24
|24
|24
|Township of Jefferson
|212
|214
|214
|215
|215
|216
|218
|Borough of Kinnelon
|69
|69
|69
|69
|69
|69
|69
|Borough of Lincoln Park
|334
|337
|339
|341
|341
|343
|343
|Township of Long Hill
|45
|45
|45
|45
|45
|45
|45
|Borough of Madison
|131
|130
|132
|132
|132
|132
|132
|Borough of Mendham
|66
|65
|65
|66
|66
|67
|67
|Township of Mendham
|39
|39
|39
|37
|39
|39
|39
|Township of Mine Hill
|61
|62
|62
|66
|66
|66
|67
|Township of Montville
|216
|216
|217
|219
|219
|222
|222
|Borough of Morris Plains
|59
|59
|56
|56
|62
|62
|62
|Township of Morris
|281
|281
|281
|281
|281
|281
|281
|Town of Morristown
|533
|536
|541
|563
|564
|564
|565
|Borough of Mount Arlington
|45
|45
|46
|47
|47
|47
|47
|Township of Mount Olive
|254
|252
|255
|256
|256
|257
|257
|Borough of Mountain Lakes
|20
|20
|20
|20
|20
|20
|20
|Borough of Netcong
|29
|29
|29
|29
|29
|29
|29
|Township of Parsippany
|741
|744
|746
|747
|747
|748
|748
|Township of Pequannock
|200
|200
|200
|201
|201
|202
|203
|Township of Randolph
|264
|263
|264
|267
|268
|274
|274
|Borough of Riverdale
|38
|38
|39
|40
|40
|40
|40
|Borough of Rockaway
|96
|96
|97
|97
|98
|98
|98
|Township of Rockaway
|237
|239
|239
|239
|241
|241
|241
|Township of Roxbury
|244
|244
|245
|249
|249
|248
|249
|Borough of Victory Gardens
|33
|33
|33
|33
|33
|33
|33
|Township of Washington
|115
|115
|117
|119
|119
|119
|119
|Borough of Wharton
|153
|152
|152
|153
|153
|155
|156
|TOTALS
|6297
|6311
|6333
|6385
|6411
|6429
|6437
The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system.
Please note the following limitations and provisos related to the data above:
- COVID-19-related deaths are not included in this data. Visit the State of NJ COVID-19 Dashboard for a summary of death totals.
- Pursuant to HIPAA, specific identifying health information of persons testing positive or who have passed due to the virus will not be released.
- Data reflects COVID-19 positive cases on dates and times indicated; some cases may be pending and are not yet entered.
- Data may not include cases with incomplete or incorrect street addresses or PO boxes. Such cases require additional investigation by local health officials.
- Figures do not include persons under quarantine/isolation due to exposure and who have not tested positive.
- The numbers, especially higher numbers, do not necessarily reflect community spread in a specific town. Various factors may be related to high numbers, such as increased testing and facilities with high-risk populations.
- This data should not be used to gauge if heightened precautions are needed in specific towns. Social distancing, hand hygiene, and preventive steps must be followed at all times regardless of the number of cases in a municipality.