Ava Arthurs Drive-by Birthday Celebration

PARSIPPANY — COVID-19 has robbed kids of so much — going to school, playing with their friends, competing in sports, enjoying a playground, seeing their relatives, buying ice cream at a store, visiting museums, and zoos. Even celebrating birthdays.

Until now.

Rockaway Neck Volunteer Ambulance and Parsippany Rescue and Recovery and a dozen friends and relatives refused to let Ava Arthurs miss out on her birthday joy.

“We wanted to brighten her day when so many of the days are gloomy,” said Paul Anderson, Parsippany Rescue and Recovery Deputy Chief.

Ava turned six on Tuesday, June 2.

Comments

Comments