Ava Arthurs Drive-by Birthday Celebration

By
Frank L. Cahill
-
343
Ava Arthurs turned six on Tuesday, June 2

PARSIPPANY — COVID-19 has robbed kids of so much — going to school, playing with their friends, competing in sports, enjoying a playground, seeing their relatives, buying ice cream at a store, visiting museums, and zoos. Even celebrating birthdays.

Until now.

Rockaway Neck Volunteer Ambulance and Parsippany Rescue and Recovery and a dozen friends and relatives refused to let Ava Arthurs miss out on her birthday joy.

“We wanted to brighten her day when so many of the days are gloomy,” said Paul Anderson, Parsippany Rescue and Recovery Deputy Chief.

Parsippany Rescue and Recovery participated in the drive-by birthday celebration for Ava.
Friends came with signs decorated for Ava's birthday
Friends came with gifts decorated for Ava’s birthday
Friends came with signs decorated for Ava’s birthday
Rockaway Neck Volunteer Ambulance squad participated in the drive-by birthday celebration for Ava

