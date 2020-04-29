Morris County Laments Passing of County Clerk’s Employee Matt Stehr Due to COVID-19

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi and the Morris County Board of Freeholders offer their deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Matthew Stehr, a young but veteran employee in the Morris County Clerk’s Office who passed away Sunday due to illness related to COVID-19. A Denville resident, he was just 38 years old.

“I and the entire staff of the County Clerk’s Office are saddened and shocked at the loss of our friend and colleague Matt Stehr,” said County Clerk Ann Grossi. “We are reeling at the passing of such a young and vibrant man, one who was so integral to what we do here. He already is so greatly missed.”

“Our entire county government community is deeply saddened by this loss, especially of such a young man who was loved and admired by his colleagues,” said Morris County Freeholder Director Deborah Smith. “On behalf of all Morris County residents, we offer our hearts and prayers to Matt’s family and friends.”

Matt Stehr joined the County Clerk’s Office in 2002 and had been an Assistant Supervisor in the County Clerk’s Registry Department. He recently was awarded certification from New Jersey Civil Service Commission for successfully completing the Supervisory Training Empowering Performance NJ STEP Program.

County Clerk Grossi said Matt had been an exemplary employee who was willing to take on the toughest of tasks, such as the complete reorganization of the County Clerk’s map room and the labor-intensive cataloging and extensive organizing of county real estate records and historic documents.

She also noted that Matt was willing to step up and volunteer for various projects, recalling his “genuine enthusiasm” while promoting the County Clerk’s Office at the annual Morristown Fall Festival.

“Matt had a keen respect for preservation and history, which was certainly a benefit to our office and the public,” said Grossi. “But, as importantly, I and the staff will always remember Matt’s smile, enthusiasm, and spirit. Our prayers are with you.”

