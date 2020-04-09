Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Agenda Meeting – April 7, 2020

Click here to view agenda.

Due to the recent Executive Order issued by the Governor as a result of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Township Council of the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills determined that all regularly scheduled council meetings will be held remotely as the building is closed to the public; therefore, the public will not be able to physically attend any Township Council meetings until further notice.

However, the public will be able to email any questions or comments to pthclerk@parsippany.net and the questions and comments will be read into the record by the municipal clerk. This ensures that the public retains the right to provide public comment at these public meetings.

We appreciate your understanding and anticipated cooperation during these times.

