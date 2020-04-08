Parsippany-Troy Hills Community Update April 8, 2020

For more information on this Friday's Mobile Food Drop, to donate or to volunteer, please call (973) 263-7160.If you know a senior that needs help, and it's something that you can't handle alone, call (973) 263-4262.#prideinparsippany

