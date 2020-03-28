Council Members Supply Lunch to Parsippany’s First Responders

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Vice President Loretta Gragnani, Council President Michael dePierro and Councilman Paul Carifi, Jr. stopped by Jeremiah’s Catering and Cooking Studio, on Saturday, March 28, to purchase food for Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance, Rockaway Neck Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue and Recovery. Parsippany’s first responders have been working hard to keep our residents safe.

“We appreciate our volunteers and wanted to show our appreciation, at the same time supporting our local businesses,” said Council President Michael dePierro.

