Morristown Medical Center Builds Triage Tent Adjacent to Emergency Department

MORRIS COUNTY — Morristown Medical Center, part of Atlantic Health System, in partnership with the Morris County Office of Emergency Management and the Morris County Office of Health Management, has announced that today they are building a self-contained, patient triage and assessment system that will be adjacent to the Emergency Department on its Madison Avenue campus.

“We have been proactive in planning for the potential increase in volume in our Emergency Department,” said Trish O’Keefe, President, Morristown Medical Center. “As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, we are well-prepared to take all the necessary precautions to continue to best serve our community.”

If the need should arise, the extension of the Emergency Department will be fully staffed and operational should the hospital experience an increase in volume of patients. The area will have dedicated space for patient evaluations and treatment by qualified medical professionals.

Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center, located in Morristown, NJ, is a nationally-ranked regional medical center and a recognized leader in cardiovascular medicine, orthopedics, gastroenterology, geriatrics, and nursing. The hospital is nationally and globally recognized for excellence and has been rated the number one hospital in the state of New Jersey by U.S. News & World Report, and first among the New Jersey hospitals in Newsweek’s 2020 “The World’s Best Hospitals 2020.”

