Morris County Clerk Names Winners of High School Cover Art Contest

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi has announced that Andrea Zeien of Hanover Park Regional High School, Abby Zaplishny of Roxbury High School, and Nathaniel Gallagher of Morris Hills High School are the top three prize winners respectively in the County Clerk’s art contest for the cover of the 2020 edition of the Morris County Manual — the go-to booklet for county and municipal government information.

This year’s 2020 version of the Morris County Manual honors the 100th anniversary of passage of the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing and protecting women’s constitutional right to vote. It represents the 114th year the manual has been published by the Office of the Morris County Clerk.

While its design and content has changed throughout the decades, one thing has remained constant; the manual’s objective is to provide centralized resources for officials and residents concerning their government.

County Clerk Grossi hosted a ceremony this week for the winning entrees, among some 200 cover creations that poured into her Morristown Office from students at 16 high schools across the county. Covers — many filled with patriotic and county historic themes — filled the walls of a county office, where the event occurred.

Winning Entries:

First Prize: Hanover Park Regional High School student Andrea Zeien, who lives in Florham Park, won the $500 first prize for a patriotic cover that featured a recently revamped version of the county seal overlaid on a colorful and historic version of the county map.

Second Prize: Roxbury High School student Abby Zaplishny, who resides in Mount Arlington, won the $300 second prize for a hand-drawn cover that features the county crest.

Third Prize: Morris Hills High School student Nathaniel Gallagher won the third place prize of $100 for his use of the county seal featured on a modern cover.

Students in all Morris County high schools are invited to participate in the contest. Last year’s three art winners for the 2019 County Manual attended Morris Knolls and Morris Hills high schools.

Established 279 years ago to record every conveyance of property within the county, the County Clerk’s Office has progressed to provide an array of additional services, including election responsibilities, officiating over marriages, issuing County and Veteran Identification Cards, accepting Notary Public registrations and administration of oaths, and processing U.S. Passports.

Creating the County Manual also has become an essential task. The 70-page booklet (it also can be found online) is filled with key names and contact information of county freeholders, county government officials, congressional and legislative representatives, members of county authorities, boards and commissions, plus personnel in all 39 municipalities.

The 2020 version of the County Manual will be printed and put on line in the next several weeks.

