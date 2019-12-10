Mayo Performing Arts Center holds food drive

MORRIS COUNTY — Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) is holding a food drive this holiday season until Friday, December 27 with all donations going to nourish.NJ, formerly known as Community Soup Kitchen of Morristown.

Patrons attending events are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items and personal care items at shows. Donations may also be dropped off at the box office during regular business hours from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Current needs include canned soup, low sugar cereal and oatmeal, individual packages of breakfast bars, nuts or trail mix, canned chicken and tuna, sturdy backpacks, sleeping bags, undershirts, boxers, men’s and women’s low socks, laundry soap, hand sanitizer, flashlights rain ponchos, shampoo, razors, toothpaste, soap, deodorant and other toiletries.

Nourish.nj provides nutritious meals in a warm, safe and caring environment, free of charge, no questions asked, to anyone who comes seeking nourishment.

Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) is a member of Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce.

