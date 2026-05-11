Parsippany Volunteer and Community Leader Betsy Lowry Receives Prestigious Statewide Honor

PARSIPPANY — Betsy Lowry, a longtime member of the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills, was recently honored at the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs’ 132nd Annual Convention as the recipient of the prestigious Cecilia Gaines Holland Award.

Established in 1944, the Cecilia Gaines Holland Award is the highest honor bestowed upon a New Jersey clubwoman. Named after the second president of the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs, the award is presented annually to one clubwoman who demonstrates exceptional civic and volunteer service that extends above and beyond her service to her club.

Lowry was nominated by the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills in recognition of her decades of dedication to the community and her extraordinary volunteer service.

NJSFWC President Barbara McCloskey presents Betsy Lowry with the Cecilia Gaines Holland Award

For 48 years, Lowry has served as a member of the Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Squad. Throughout her tenure, she has held numerous leadership positions, including Captain, Deputy Chief, and Chief of Operations. She also served in several administrative roles, including Treasurer, Vice President, and President.

In addition to her leadership responsibilities, Lowry continues to volunteer for two 12-hour overnight on-call shifts each week — double the standard commitment required of squad members.

Beyond emergency medical services, Lowry volunteered for 18 years at Morris County’s Domestic Violence Victims Shelter. She also serves as one of ten members of Parsippany’s Crisis Response Team, assisting victims of domestic violence who come to the police station seeking safety planning assistance or restraining orders.

Within the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills, Lowry has served as Treasurer for five years and First Vice President for two years. Club members describe her as an active and dedicated participant who continually supports the organization’s charitable and community-focused initiatives.

The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs and the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs, two of the nation’s largest volunteer women’s service organizations. Both organizations promote education, leadership development, and community service opportunities for women.

The club holds general meetings on the fourth Monday of each month from September through April at 6:30 p.m. Residents interested in learning more about the club and its activities can visit the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills website or follow the organization on Facebook and Instagram.