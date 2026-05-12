Einhorn Barbarito and Aronsohn Weiner Salerno & Kaufman to Combine Practices

PARSIPPANY — Einhorn Barbarito and Aronsohn Weiner Salerno & Kaufman announced they will combine practices effective July 1, and will operate under the name Einhorn, Barbarito, Frost, Botwinick, Nunn & Musmanno, P.C.

The combined firm will bring together more than 60 attorneys serving clients from offices in Morris County and Bergen County. The expanded practice will provide legal services in family law, arbitration, commercial litigation, transactional matters, and land use law.

“This expansion represents a natural next step for both firms and, most importantly, for the clients we serve,” said Matheu D. Nunn, Co-Managing Partner of Einhorn Barbarito and Chair of the firm’s Divorce Practice and General Appellate Practice. “By combining our teams, we are positioned to deliver a broader depth of experience and resources in family law and litigation while maintaining the personalized, compassionate counsel our clients have come to expect.”

Gary R. Botwinick, Co-Managing Partner and Co-Chair of the firm’s Taxation, Trusts & Estates Practices, said the addition of the Aronsohn Weiner Salerno & Kaufman team strengthens the firm’s ability to serve clients in a wider range of complex legal matters.

“Their established reputation in the legal community complements our multi-disciplinary approach and furthers our mission to grow strategically while delivering excellent client service,” Botwinick said.

Founded nearly 50 years ago, Aronsohn, Weiner, Salerno & Kaufman, P.C. has built a statewide reputation for handling complex legal matters. Attorneys and staff from the firm will remain in their Bergen County offices following the transition.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Einhorn Barbarito,” said Richard H. Weiner, Managing Partner of Aronsohn Weiner Salerno & Kaufman, P.C. “Our shared commitment to providing unparalleled service and zealous representation, particularly in complex matrimonial and family law matters, and civil litigation makes this a natural fit.”

Gerald R. Salerno added that the merger will provide attorneys and clients with expanded resources and additional legal support.

The combined firm said existing clients of both practices will continue to receive uninterrupted legal services throughout the transition process.

Einhorn Barbarito recently celebrated their ribbon cutting ceremony at their new offices located at 4 Campus Drive, Parsippany.