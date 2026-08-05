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Parsippany Man Reported Missing Found Dead in Madison Park

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — A Parsippany man reported missing earlier this week has died, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

Cavan Londergan, 49, of Parsippany, was reported missing to Parsippany-Troy Hills Police on Sunday, August 2. The investigation determined he was last seen in Madison on Monday, August 3.

The New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit joined the investigation on Tuesday, August 4, and investigators pursued a lead to Summerhill Park in Madison. A search was conducted by Madison Police, the New Jersey State Police, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, and the Office of Emergency Management.

Officers located Londergan’s body in the park on the evening of Tuesday, August 4. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene.

The investigation remains active. At this point, authorities do not believe the death is suspicious.

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New Assistant Prosecutor Joins Morris County Prosecutor’s Office
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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