Parsippany Man Reported Missing Found Dead in Madison Park

PARSIPPANY — A Parsippany man reported missing earlier this week has died, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

Cavan Londergan, 49, of Parsippany, was reported missing to Parsippany-Troy Hills Police on Sunday, August 2. The investigation determined he was last seen in Madison on Monday, August 3.

The New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit joined the investigation on Tuesday, August 4, and investigators pursued a lead to Summerhill Park in Madison. A search was conducted by Madison Police, the New Jersey State Police, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, and the Office of Emergency Management.

Officers located Londergan’s body in the park on the evening of Tuesday, August 4. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene.

The investigation remains active. At this point, authorities do not believe the death is suspicious.