New Assistant Prosecutor Joins Morris County Prosecutor’s Office

MORRIS COUNTY — Shayna Koczur has been sworn in as an Assistant Prosecutor with the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

The swearing-in ceremony was held Monday, Aug. 3, conducted by the Honorable Judge Stephen Taylor.

Assistant Prosecutor Koczur will be assigned to the General Investigations Unit within the Courts & Administration Division.

She most recently served as an Assistant Prosecutor at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, where she was assigned to the Trial Team. Her role there included prosecuting major crimes, preparing victims for testimony and trial, presenting cases to the grand jury, assisting investigators with warrants, and litigating motions including competency motions, 104c motions, suppression motions and detention motions, among others.

Assistant Prosecutor Koczur also previously worked as a law clerk for New Jersey Superior Court Judge Richard Wischusen and as an expungement assistant at the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, and held internships with the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office and the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

She graduated from Bard College with a Bachelor of Arts in Global Affairs and earned her Juris Doctor from Brooklyn Law School.

“I welcome AP Koczur to our team at the MCPO,” Prosecutor Robert Carroll said. “We are excited to have her join our office.”