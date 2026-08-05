Boonton Man Charged with DWI After Crash on Brooklawn Drive

PARSIPPANY — A Boonton man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after a crash on Brooklawn Drive on Saturday, June 20 in which he registered a blood alcohol concentration nearly three times the legal limit.

Cory D. Herbert, 34, was taken into custody at approximately 10:33 p.m. after officers responded to a motor vehicle crash on Brooklawn Drive.

According to police, Daniel Beisswenger was backing into his driveway on Brooklawn Drive when Herbert’s vehicle struck the rear right bumper and taillight of Beisswenger’s car. Investigators determined that Herbert had been driving in the oncoming lane of travel at the time of the collision. While speaking with the parties involved, an officer detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Herbert and requested a fellow officer respond to conduct standardized field sobriety tests.

Herbert was placed under arrest and transported to the Denville Township Police Department to use its breath testing equipment, as the equipment at Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department headquarters was out of service. After being advised of his Miranda rights, Herbert told officers he had his last drink between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and had consumed three to four shots of vodka over the course of the night. He submitted to a breath test, which registered a blood alcohol concentration of 0.221 percent.

Herbert was returned to Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department headquarters to be processed and was cited with the following offenses:

Driving while intoxicated (39:4-50)

Reckless driving (39:4-96)

Herbert was later transported to Saint Clare’s Denville Hospital. His vehicle, a silver 2017 Buick station wagon, was impounded by Ron and Sons Towing.

Editor’s Note: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.