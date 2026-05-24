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Clothing & Shoe Drive Fundraiser Set for Lake Parsippany Flea Market

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Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPANY — The LPPOA Ladies Club will host a Clothing & Shoe Drive Fundraiser during the Lake Parsippany Flea Market on Saturday, June 6, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. A rain date has been scheduled for Sunday, June 7.

The fundraiser will take place at Drews Beach on Lake Shore Drive, across from Dorothy Road in Lake Parsippany.

Residents are encouraged to clean out closets, attics, garages, and basements by donating gently used and unwanted items. Organizers noted that every bag collected helps raise funds for the organization, with proceeds based on the total weight of donations received.

Accepted items include adult and children’s clothing, shoes, handbags, wallets, belts, jackets, linens, towels, hats, scarves, gloves, jewelry, backpacks, uniforms, small electronics, hard and soft toys, and household items. All donations must be securely packed in tightly tied plastic or paper bags.

Items not accepted include furniture, books, pillows, curtains, thrift store goods, or merchandise with stains, odors, rips, or mold.

For more information, residents may call 973-610-6511 or 973-632-9315.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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