Clothing & Shoe Drive Fundraiser Set for Lake Parsippany Flea Market

PARSIPANY — The LPPOA Ladies Club will host a Clothing & Shoe Drive Fundraiser during the Lake Parsippany Flea Market on Saturday, June 6, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. A rain date has been scheduled for Sunday, June 7.

The fundraiser will take place at Drews Beach on Lake Shore Drive, across from Dorothy Road in Lake Parsippany.

Residents are encouraged to clean out closets, attics, garages, and basements by donating gently used and unwanted items. Organizers noted that every bag collected helps raise funds for the organization, with proceeds based on the total weight of donations received.

Accepted items include adult and children’s clothing, shoes, handbags, wallets, belts, jackets, linens, towels, hats, scarves, gloves, jewelry, backpacks, uniforms, small electronics, hard and soft toys, and household items. All donations must be securely packed in tightly tied plastic or paper bags.

Items not accepted include furniture, books, pillows, curtains, thrift store goods, or merchandise with stains, odors, rips, or mold.

For more information, residents may call 973-610-6511 or 973-632-9315.