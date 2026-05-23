New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Facilities Closed for Memorial Day

MORRIS COUNTY — The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission announced that all agency locations statewide will be closed on Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day.

The closure includes all NJMVC agencies, road test sites, and vehicle inspection stations throughout New Jersey.

Officials said regular operations will be normal on Saturday, May 23.

Residents are reminded that many motor vehicle services remain available online through the commission’s website. More than 25 services can be completed electronically, including driver license renewals and replacements, vehicle registration renewals, address changes, driver record requests, and personalized license plate applications.

The commission encourages customers to visit the NJMVC website before traveling to an agency office to complete transactions online, schedule appointments, and resolve common customer service issues.