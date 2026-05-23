Saturday, May 23, 2026
HomeLocal NewsNew Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Facilities Closed for Memorial Day
Local News

New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Facilities Closed for Memorial Day

File Photo
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
413

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission announced that all agency locations statewide will be closed on Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day.

The closure includes all NJMVC agencies, road test sites, and vehicle inspection stations throughout New Jersey.

Officials said regular operations will be normal on Saturday, May 23.

Residents are reminded that many motor vehicle services remain available online through the commission’s website. More than 25 services can be completed electronically, including driver license renewals and replacements, vehicle registration renewals, address changes, driver record requests, and personalized license plate applications.

The commission encourages customers to visit the NJMVC website before traveling to an agency office to complete transactions online, schedule appointments, and resolve common customer service issues.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Nicole Piccininni Graduates Summa Cum Laude from NJIT
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »