The Wilmington Group Names Jeff Snyder as Chief Executive Officer

PARSIPPANY — The Wilmington Group, a leading provider of recycling and managed waste services, announced the appointment of Jeff Snyder as Chief Executive Officer. The company is a portfolio company of New State Capital Partners and recently relocated its corporate headquarters to Parsippany.

The Wilmington Group operates from 35 Waterview Boulevard, Suite 302, further strengthening the township’s growing business community.

Snyder brings more than three decades of experience in the waste and recycling industry. He began his career at WestRock in 1991, where he developed broad expertise in mill and converting operations before joining the company’s recycling division in 2008. During his tenure, he managed facilities in Indianapolis, Indiana; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Huntsville, Alabama; and Columbus, Ohio. He also directed the construction of two single-stream material recovery facilities in Chattanooga and Cobb County, Georgia.

In 2014, Snyder joined Pratt Industries, overseeing the sourcing of 50,000 tons of fiber per month for paper mills in Valparaiso, Indiana, and Wapakoneta, Ohio, while managing recycling plants and mill fiber operations.

He later joined Rumpke Waste & Recycling in 2020, advancing through senior leadership positions to become Senior Vice President of Recycling & Sustainability.

Snyder earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Northwest Missouri State University.

“What drew me to The Wilmington Group is the same thing that has sustained it for almost 50 years — a culture that treats customers like partners and employees like family,” said Snyder. “As we move forward, our customers should know that the relationships, the service, and the people they count on are my top priority.”

“The Wilmington Group is focused on strengthening operational execution, delivering consistent service for customers, and building scalable infrastructure to support long-term growth,” said Marc Herdegen, Senior Principal at New State Capital Partners. “We believe the business is at an important inflection point, and Jeff brings the operational depth and leadership experience to help lead the company through this next stage.”

The Wilmington Group also thanked Brett Lurie for his years of leadership and wished him well in his future endeavors.

Snyder will lead The Wilmington Group’s executive leadership team, including Chief Commercial Officer Brian Holtz; Division President of Wilmington Paper Tom Owston; Chief Financial Officer Thomas Topp; Chief Operating Officer Michelle Presley, who was appointed in January 2026; and Christine Hunt, who leads Human Resources.

Company officials said the leadership team brings decades of combined institutional knowledge and remains committed to strengthening customer relationships while driving long-term growth.

With Snyder at the helm, The Wilmington Group said it is well positioned to build on its strong foundation, deepen customer partnerships, and continue honoring the values that have defined the company for nearly five decades.