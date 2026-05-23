Nicole Piccininni Graduates Summa Cum Laude from NJIT

PARSIPPANY — Nicole Piccininni has graduated Summa Cum Laude from New Jersey Institute of Technology and Rutgers University with a major in Biology and a minor in Psychology.

Nicole Piccininni graduated from the Morris County School of Technology in 2022, where she studied Healthcare Sciences.

Throughout her college career, Nicole earned a perfect 4.0 GPA while making the Dean’s List every semester. After graduating early in December 2025, she began working as a scribe in the emergency room at Saint Barnabas Medical Center while also taking time to travel internationally.

Nicole’s academic achievements earned her acceptance into 11 different medical schools. She will begin the next chapter of her educational journey in July when she attends Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

Founded in 1881, the New Jersey Institute of Technology is one of the nation’s leading public polytechnic universities and is recognized for its strong programs in science, engineering, technology, architecture, and research. Located in Newark, NJIT consistently ranks among the top public universities in the region and is known for preparing students for careers in medicine, technology, and innovation.

Congratulations to Nicole Piccininni and the NJIT Class of 2026 on this outstanding accomplishment.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, June 2026. Click here to read the magazine.