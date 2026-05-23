Saturday, May 23, 2026
HomeLocal NewsNicole Piccininni Graduates Summa Cum Laude from NJIT
Local NewsSchool News

Nicole Piccininni Graduates Summa Cum Laude from NJIT

Nicole Piccininni
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
968

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Nicole Piccininni has graduated Summa Cum Laude from New Jersey Institute of Technology and Rutgers University with a major in Biology and a minor in Psychology.

Nicole Piccininni graduated from the Morris County School of Technology in 2022, where she studied Healthcare Sciences.

Throughout her college career, Nicole earned a perfect 4.0 GPA while making the Dean’s List every semester. After graduating early in December 2025, she began working as a scribe in the emergency room at Saint Barnabas Medical Center while also taking time to travel internationally.

Nicole’s academic achievements earned her acceptance into 11 different medical schools. She will begin the next chapter of her educational journey in July when she attends Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

Founded in 1881, the New Jersey Institute of Technology is one of the nation’s leading public polytechnic universities and is recognized for its strong programs in science, engineering, technology, architecture, and research. Located in Newark, NJIT consistently ranks among the top public universities in the region and is known for preparing students for careers in medicine, technology, and innovation.

Congratulations to Nicole Piccininni and the NJIT Class of 2026 on this outstanding accomplishment.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, June 2026. Click here to read the magazine.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
BAPS Charities to Host Annual “Spirit of Service: Walk-Run”
Next article
New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Facilities Closed for Memorial Day
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »