BAPS Charities to Host Annual “Spirit of Service: Walk-Run”

PARSIPPANY — BAPS Charities will host its annual “Spirit of Service: Walk-Run,” bringing together an estimated 1,000+ community members to support the Carol G. Simon Cancer Center and Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute — both part of Atlantic Health System at Morristown Medical Center. The event champions causes such as health, environmental sustainability, humanitarian relief, and community empowerment, while fostering a spirit of unity and service. Walkers and runners of all ages will unite to back these two outstanding local institutions in their mission to provide world-class cancer and cardiovascular care to Morris County residents.



The Carol G. Simon Cancer Center is ranked among the top 40 cancer programs in the country and top two in New Jersey, offering cutting-edge therapies and clinical trials to patients across the region. The Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute is New Jersey’s largest cardiac surgery program, ranked among the nation’s top 50 hospitals for cardiology and heart surgery by U.S. News & World Report, and performs more cardiac surgeries than any other hospital in the state. Nearly 1 in 2 Americans will face a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime, and heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States — making the work of these institutions as vital as ever.



The event also presents a meaningful opportunity for local businesses to get involved as sponsors. Sponsorship tiers begin Silver Sponsor and go up to Grand Sponsor, with benefits including logo placement on event signage and promotional materials, on-stage recognition before hundreds of attendees, and complimentary event shirts for your team. To sponsor click here.

To discuss sponsorship, contact [email protected].



WHEN: May 31, 2026

WHERE: 3 Entin Rd, Parsippany, NJ 07054

WHO: Participants of all ages, including local leaders, community advocates, sponsors, and representatives from beneficiaries.

WHY: The BAPS Charities Walk-Run is part of a nationwide initiative spanning over 100 cities across North America, highlighting the importance of community engagement and service. Beyond the Walk-Run, BAPS Charities actively supports those in need through food drives, blood donation camps, toy drives, and health awareness initiatives. For over 20 years, BAPS Charities has organized more than 1,200 walks, creating a lasting impact by supporting vital causes and fostering a spirit of service and unity in communities. Last year alone, the walkathon united over 45,000 walkers in support of BAPS Charities and more than 90 beneficiary organizations nationwide.

Everyone is encouraged to join the event — register, walk, fundraise, or donate — all through one link. Click here.