Letter to the Editor

Saturday, September 23, 2023
What does Mayor Barberio seem to have in common with politicians including President Biden and Leader McConnell?

Dear Editor:

What does Mayor Barberio seem to have in common with politicians including President Biden and Leader McConnell? Very little, except, perhaps, a shared concern with those gentlemen about appearing to voters to be old and out of touch with the concerns and aspirations of voters of all ages. 

However, unlike Mr. Biden and Mr. McConnell, Mayor Barberio, to his credit, seized the initiative and took action by securing the services of a tonsorial artist who, the Mayor believes, has successfully transformed his appearance.

Unfortunately, for Parsippany, the new-look Mayor’s outdated and self-serving governing approach remains mired in the past devoid of any creativity, common sense, and courage. 

For those traits, Parsippany residents need to look no further than Councilman Musella and his ongoing efforts to listen to and respond to residents’ concerns and ideas. That is an approach that is timeless.       

Bob Crawford

