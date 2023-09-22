Saturday, September 23, 2023
Kiwanis Food Truck Festival Offered a Day of Diverse Activities for All Ages

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Kiwanis Food Truck Festival Offers a Day of Diverse Activities for All Ages
PARSIPPANY — The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Successfully Hosted the 3rd Annual Food Truck & Community Festival at Veterans Memorial Park on September 9.

Empanada Guy Steals the Show, Winning Over Attendees with Delectable Offerings

In addition to the amazing food and live music from Naughty Humphrey and Twisted Charm, attendees shopped from local craft vendors, jumped on a bungee trampoline, got a henna tattoo, played with sand art, and more!

Even as weather shortens the event, nearly 1,000 attendees ensure the fundraiser’s success: a grateful acknowledgment from President Nicolas Limanov to sponsors, volunteers, and participants.

For more information on the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, click here.

Atlantic Health Systems sponsored the event.
Zen Dental Enlightens Attendees with Insightful Dental Tips and Guidance at the Event


Sunrise ShopRite Continues Its Legacy of Support for the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany and Numerous Other Parsippany Organizations
Parsippany Police Department Engages with the Community, Distributing Items to Attendees at the Kiwanis Food Truck Festival
