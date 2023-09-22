Kiwanis Food Truck Festival Offered a Day of Diverse Activities for All Ages

PARSIPPANY — The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Successfully Hosted the 3rd Annual Food Truck & Community Festival at Veterans Memorial Park on September 9.

Empanada Guy Steals the Show, Winning Over Attendees with Delectable Offerings

In addition to the amazing food and live music from Naughty Humphrey and Twisted Charm, attendees shopped from local craft vendors, jumped on a bungee trampoline, got a henna tattoo, played with sand art, and more!

Even as weather shortens the event, nearly 1,000 attendees ensure the fundraiser’s success: a grateful acknowledgment from President Nicolas Limanov to sponsors, volunteers, and participants.

Atlantic Health Systems sponsored the event.

Zen Dental Enlightens Attendees with Insightful Dental Tips and Guidance at the Event





Sunrise ShopRite Continues Its Legacy of Support for the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany and Numerous Other Parsippany Organizations