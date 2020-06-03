Brent Ragans named President of Ferring Pharmaceuticals

PARSIPPANY — Ferring Pharmaceuticals (US) announced that Brent Ragans has been appointed as President. In this role, Mr. Ragans oversees the commercial, manufacturing, and development operations of the global Ferring Pharmaceuticals Group in the United States. Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc. is located at 100 Interpace Parkway

“Ferring is entering a new phase in which it will expand its leadership in Reproductive Medicine and Maternal Health, Orthopaedics, and Gastroenterology,” said Mr. Ragans. “Among the highlights, we look forward to seeking regulatory approval for what may become the world’s first approved microbiome-based therapy.”

Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, Brent Ragans has more than 30 years’ experience in the pharmaceutical business. He joined Ferring Pharmaceuticals (US) as vice president of commercial operations in 2012 and was named chief commercial officer in 2016. Prior to Ferring, he led North American consumer healthcare strategy and corporate development for Sanofi. Earlier during 12 years at Sanofi, he managed major business units, including general therapeutics, specialty markets, and cardiovascular, and led teams of more than 2500 representatives.

As the President of Ferring US, Mr. Ragans reports to Aaron Graff, Global Chief Commercial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, and Executive Chairman of Ferring Holding Inc. (US). Mr. Ragans succeeds Paul Navarre, who is leaving the company.

“Brent has been one of the key architects of our US business since joining Ferring eight years ago,” said Aaron Graff, Global Chief Commercial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, and Executive Chairman of Ferring Holding Inc. (US). His track record of success, broad background, and deep knowledge of Ferring positions him well to lead the company into its next successful chapter.“His track record of success, broad background, and deep knowledge of Ferring positions him well to lead the company into its next successful chapter.”

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group committed to helping people around the world build families and live better lives. In the United States, Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine and maternal health, and in specialty areas within gastroenterology and orthopedics.

