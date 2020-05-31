Montville Reformed Church to hold Food Drive

MORRIS COUNTY — Montville Reformed Church will be holding a drive-up food drive for Fishes & Loaves Food Pantry on Saturday, June 6, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Montville Reformed Church is located at 9 Church Lane, Montville.

They are in desperate need of Rice (max 3-pound size), Shelf Life Milk, Canned Chicken or Turkey, Pancake syrup, Ketchup and Mayonnaise, Salad Dressings, Juice, Cold Cereal, Coffee, Tea, Sugar, Flour/Baking Items and Evaporated Milk. Personal Products: Shampoo, Bar Soap, Diapers, sizes 4, 5 & 6, and Baby Wipes.

Fishes & Loaves Food Pantry is located on the ground level of the First Presbyterian Church of Boonton. Access from the parking lot at 513 Birch Street, Boonton NJ 07005. Open to all those with food insecurities in Boonton and surrounding communities. Loaves and Fishes Pantry hours are Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

