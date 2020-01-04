Letter to the editor: Rezoning St. Christopher’s Parish?

Dear Editor:

Has Saint Christopher Parish Priest Betrayed Their Vows? Church Real Estate For Sale Highest Bidder!

The Church should be ashamed not paying taxes and then not offering this remaining natural (22+ acres of a remaining wooded lot) resource to Parsippany first as open space. Apparently the Church thinks little of its Parish and surroundings, except a pretension for their souls. Perhaps it’s secular managers are superseding its alleged holiness? It certainly in this situation shows obvious disregard for Parsippany and its remaining nature; or sees Parsippany as a developers haven, and easy sale? This unneeded, unwanted project, will unjustly change the character of another neighborhood forever, with no just cause.

The fathers of Saint Christopher apparently have no reverence for their superiors in particular Pope Francis, Papal Encyclical, care for our common home, Lado Si. They are in effect disregarding the Holy See’s orders of instruction for the times as written in the Lado Si. For example: “The ecological crisis is also a summons to profound interior conversion; So what they all need is an ‘ecological conversion’, whereby the effects of their encounter with Jesus Christ become evident in their relationship with the world around them. Living our vocation to be protectors of God’s handiwork is essential to a life of virtue; it is not an optional or a secondary aspect of our Christian experience”.

Summary of Laudato Si, Pope Francis’ Encyclical on the Environment by Kevin Cotter

Pope Francis’ Encyclical Laudato Si is a worldwide wake up call to help humanity understand the destruction that man is rendering to the environment and his fellow man. While addressing the environment directly, the document’s scope is broader in many ways as it looks at not only man’s effect on the environment, but also the many philosophical, theological, and cultural causes that threaten the relationships of man to nature and man to each other in various circumstances.

On the effects of the market on the environment

“Once more, we need to reject a magical conception of the market, which would suggest that problems can be solved simply by an increase in the profits of companies or individuals. Is it realistic to hope that those who are obsessed with maximizing profits will stop to reflect on the environmental damage which they will leave behind for future generations? Where profits alone count, there can be no thinking about the rhythms of nature, its phases of decay and regeneration, or the complexity of ecosystems which may be gravely upset by human intervention”

Land can in no way be considered a marketable commodity, simply because it is not produced by humankind to be sold; nor will its amount increase if the price rises or diminish if the price goes down.

How can the Church say one thing and do another?..This is a real case of “is god on our side” or will god be subject to the drug of choice money? Will our master plan again be determined by developers, will Waterview repeat itself? Prayers won’t do!. No Rezone Voice your opposition Zoning Board Meeting, Wednesday, January 15 at 7:00 p.m. (1001 Parsippany Boulevard)

Nick Homyak

Comments

Comments